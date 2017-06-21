Creative Differences Prompt The Directors Of The ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Movie To Walk Away

#Star Wars
06.20.17

For all the speculation that the critically despised The Book of Henry might cost Colin Trevorrow his Star Wars: Episode IX gig, it was another directing position in the Star Wars universe that got a major shake-up this week.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, directors of the 21 Jump Street series and The Lego Movie, will be leaving the leaving the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo motion picture over creative differences. A pair of statements released by both camps (Lord and Miller, as well as Lucasfilm) confirm the split and cite differing visions as the reason. Lucasfilm noted that they plan to move quick on announcing their replacement.

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. “A new director will be announced soon.”

In an equally diplomatic statement on the change in course, Lord and Miller were gracious about the departure.

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project,” said the duo. “We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew,”

Considering that Lord and Miller have their own brand of filmmaking, you have to wonder what the creative issues were between the two parties. (Fill us in, podcast circuit!) Will the emergence of the next director dramatically change the tone of what’s to come with this standalone look at young Han Solo? Versus a Lord and Miller joint it’s got to, right? It’s also not unreasonable to see this as a possible signal to some filmmakers about thinking twice about doing a Star Wars movie. There’s only a select portion of people on the planet insane enough to turn down Star Wars, but this sort of thing that could be red as a big red flag. Pair that with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story undergoing major reshoots of director Gareth Edwards’ work and there’s a bit of a reputation forming about how these movies get made.

The currently untitled Han Solo motion picture starring Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Thandie Newton is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 25, 2018. Lucasfilm’s going to need to get a move on to find who can sub in as director.

