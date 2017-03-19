The Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now

Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower’ Turns The World On Its Head For Its First Teaser Poster

Managing Editor, Trending
03.19.17

Stephen King gave fans a tiny treat on Sunday, sharing the first teaser poster for The Dark Tower film coming this summer. The visual plays on the opposing sides of the journey while also playing tricks with your eyes, placing the tower itself amongst the buildings of the city. It might seem like New York City, but it’s actually meant to be Lud according to SlashFilm and also reportedly proves that this film will borrow bit and pieces from across the books since Lud doesn’t show up until book three.

The poster is the latest reminder that this is actually happening, after years of delayed starts and failed attempts. That’s no guarantee that it will be good, but it does mean we’re going to see King’s epic brought to life with the talent and fanfare it deserves.

Around The Web

TAGSIDRIS ELBAMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYSTEPHEN KINGthe dark tower
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 5 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP