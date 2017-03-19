Stephen King gave fans a tiny treat on Sunday, sharing the first teaser poster for The Dark Tower film coming this summer. The visual plays on the opposing sides of the journey while also playing tricks with your eyes, placing the tower itself amongst the buildings of the city. It might seem like New York City, but it’s actually meant to be Lud according to SlashFilm and also reportedly proves that this film will borrow bit and pieces from across the books since Lud doesn’t show up until book three.

The poster is the latest reminder that this is actually happening, after years of delayed starts and failed attempts. That’s no guarantee that it will be good, but it does mean we’re going to see King’s epic brought to life with the talent and fanfare it deserves.