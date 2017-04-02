Word spread quickly on Friday that Sylvester Stallone was washing his hands of The Expendables series, declining to return for a planned fourth film in the series. For those who caught the latest installment of the film, this might not be a surprise. While featuring a massive cast and a box office take above $200 million against its $90 million budget but didn’t fare as well with fans or critics compared to the first two installments. Deadline reports that the main issue for Stallone seemed to be a slew of creative differences with Nu Image/ Millenium head Avi Lerner, including not being able to find “common ground on a new director, on the script and on certain qualitative elements”:

Sources said that Stallone — who set a high bar for himself reprising Rocky Balboa with Michael B Jordan and director Ryan Coogler in Creed — was concerned about potentially underwhelming results of another franchise with which he is indelibly linked. Stallone wrote the first script with Dave Callaham, co-wrote all the sequels, and directed the first film. But knowledgeable sources said that Expendables team leader Barney Ross has led his last mission.

Lerner acknowledged the differences he has had with Stallone, but wasn’t willing to concede a divorce just yet. “We’ve got disagreements with Sly, but we’ve had them for over a year and a half,” he told Deadline. “Right now, each one has an opinion. We agreed on 95% of things, but there are certain things in production we don’t agree on. I don’t think it’s over, but write whatever you want. In my opinion, it’s not dead.”