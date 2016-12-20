IMAX accidentally uploaded the trailer for The Mummy with most of the sound effects missing and i am gonna die (via https://t.co/WM2KsLUl9F) pic.twitter.com/7bzODKAVMB — Nick Robinson (@Babylonian) December 20, 2016

Brendan Fraser was booted from The Mummy franchise (one of two times he was replaced by Dwayne Johnson), but even he feels embarrassed for Tom Cruise right now. That’s because IMAX recently released a trailer for The Mummy, the first installment in the Universal Monsters shared universe (Dracula Untold doesn’t count… for reasons?), without most of the sound effects. The only noises are grunts, sighs, screams, and an occasional snippet of dialogue, like Cruise saying, “What the hell…?” or Russell Crowe, who plays Dr. Henry Jekyll (no, really), introducing Sofia Boutella’s Princess Ahmanet.

It’s hilarious. And awkward. And highlights how important sound editors are, even if you plan your bathroom breaks around the Academy Award for Best Sound Editing. Editors are cinema’s unsung heroes — have you watched a lightsaber fight in real time? It’s painful — and they should use this trailer as an excuse to get a raise. According to the Independent, “The video was somehow left up on the IMAX YouTube page for over six days, which is about a century in internet terms; by the time it was finally taken down, the clip had already pretty much circulated to every corner of the internet.”

Future installments in the Universal Monsters shared universe will focus on the Invisible Man, Wolf Man, Van Helsing, Bride of Frankenstein, and hopefully, Jekyll and Hyde. Crowe’s trailer grunts must sound amazing.