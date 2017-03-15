Do you smell what The Rock is cooking? If so, you’re getting a nice whiff of the burning building Dwayne Johnson will be co-starring with in his next summer blockbuster. As is customary for Rock news, the details were shared with glee on the muscly gent’s Instagram.

Skyscraper, a film Johnson says he’s been developing for roughly two years, is moving ahead with a July 13, 2018 release date being touted as on the way. Based on the description, this motion picture will not be a remake of the Anna Nicole Smith masterpiece of the same name. (You’re leaving money on the table, dude.)

Our script, written and to be directed by Rawson Thurber, focuses on the world’s largest skyscraper – that’s on fire. A towering inferno almost a mile into the sky and my wife and kids are trapped on the top floor. My character is a disabled US War Vet and former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader. This character is inspired by the thousands of disabled US veterans and war heroes I’ve had the honor of shaking hands with over the years. This character is also an homage to the every day man and woman who, despite all odds, will dig deep and do everything possible to protect and save their family.

It’s not entirely clear what disability Johnson’s character will have, but it’s never a bad thing to increase the visibility of people with disabilities in movies and TV. Especially beyond “guy in wheelchair who is inconvenienced in the roller coaster line” roles. Ideally, there will be working actors with disabilities that the action star will interact with in the movie, but we suppose that’s something that’ll be looked at a little further down the line.

Skyscraper will see re-team Johnson with Central Intelligence director Rawson Marshall Thurber. Absorb this information how you will and maybe make a note of it somewhere. The Rock has roughly 85,000 movies on the go and it can be tricky to keep track of them all.