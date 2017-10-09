UNIVERSAL

So, remember in Furious 7 when Hobbs flexed out of his cast and it exploded? This is like that, except it’s Tyrese’s head that is exploding.

The feud between The Fast and the Furious co-stars/family members Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson is our greatest Shakespearean drama: you have one actor, who’s decidedly not a candy ass, starring in a spinoff of the shiny-cars-go-fast franchise, and you have another one actor who’s super pissed that The Rock is “making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU.”

The latest update comes from — where else? — Instagram. After thanking his production company, a collection of producers, and Universal Studios for seeing dollar signs in their eyes about the aforementioned Hobbs/Shaw spinoff, The Rock wrote, “I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I’ve enjoyed droppin’ blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool.” He signed off with, “#CandyAssesNeedNotApply.”

The subtext: Tyrese need not apply. Here’s the full post.