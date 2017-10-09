The Rock Announces His ‘Fast And Furious’ Spinoff With Jason Statham (And Without Tyrese)

#The Rock
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.09.17

UNIVERSAL

So, remember in Furious 7 when Hobbs flexed out of his cast and it exploded? This is like that, except it’s Tyrese’s head that is exploding.

The feud between The Fast and the Furious co-stars/family members Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson is our greatest Shakespearean drama: you have one actor, who’s decidedly not a candy ass, starring in a spinoff of the shiny-cars-go-fast franchise, and you have another one actor who’s super pissed that The Rock is “making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU.”

The latest update comes from — where else? — Instagram. After thanking his production company, a collection of producers, and Universal Studios for seeing dollar signs in their eyes about the aforementioned Hobbs/Shaw spinoff, The Rock wrote, “I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I’ve enjoyed droppin’ blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool.” He signed off with, “#CandyAssesNeedNotApply.”

The subtext: Tyrese need not apply. Here’s the full post.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Rock
TAGSDWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSONFURIOUS 9the fast and the furiousthe rockTYRESE GIBSON

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 4 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 4 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP