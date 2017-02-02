Getty Image

Remember Nicholas Fehn? He was a character played by Fred Armisen on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” who would bring newspapers on the air with him, then give his own “skewed view” of the headlines. The joke was Nicholas Fehn’s “skewed view” was nothing more than, “What?,” or, “No!,” or some other obvious one or two word reaction. I mention Nicholas Fehn because every day for the last two weeks I wake up and I feel like Nicholas Fehn, offering about the same kind of commentary on today’s headlines. When I read something like, “Trump Imposes Travel Ban On Seven Muslim Countries,” my first response is usually something like, “What? No.”

It’s hard for me to comprehend a world in which Oscar-nominated director Asghar Farhadi isn’t allowed in the United States to attend the Academy Awards in support of his film, The Salesman. This is when I go into full Nicholas Fehn. None of this makes sense. Farhadi released a statement that read:

I neither had the intention to not attend nor did I want to boycott the event as a show of objection, for I know that many in the American film industry and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are opposed to the fanaticism and extremism which are today taking place more than ever … However, it now seems that the possibility of this presence is being accompanied by ifs and buts which are in no way acceptable to me even if exceptions were to be made for my trip.

This basically sounds like someone told him that an exception could probably be made and that his response to that possible exception was some version of, “You can take that exception and shove it up your ass.” It’s extremely difficult to blame him for that reaction. Imagine being invited to a party in which you have to then beg to attend. I would have done the same thing. But the whole thing stinks. Asghar Farhadi being at the Oscars would have been a huge moment and, maybe, could have swayed popular opinion even more that this travel ban is against everything the United States is supposed to stand for.