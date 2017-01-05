Sony

Guillermo Del Toro is always an interesting filmmaker, whether he’s making movies about giant robots punching giant monsters or a Gothic horror movie. And his next movie The Shape Of Water sounds fascinating, even before you realize a character in it sounds just a little familiar.

Doug Jones, the actor best known for wearing extensive makeup and being one of Del Toro’s favorite actors, talked a bit about the plot of the movie, where a cleaning woman falls in love with a creature at a secret government facility. See if his character sounds familiar:

I’m a fish man that’s kind of a one-off. I’m an enigma, nobody knows where I came from; I’m the last of my species so I’m like a natural anomaly. And I’m being studied and tested in a U.S. government facility in 1963, so the Russian Cold War is on, the race for space is on, so there’s all that backdrop and that undercurrent.

Fans of Hellboy are already wondering if Del Toro is trying to sneak in an Abe Sapien movie on us. Abe, for those who haven’t seen Hellboy in a while, is a fish man who appears to be the last of his species and who, when found, is whisked away to a government facility where he’s narrowly saved from vivisection by Hellboy and the BPRD. He’s played, naturally, by Doug Jones, with David Hyde Pierce providing the voice. And if you’ve read Abe’s solo comic over the last few years, it’s a careful, meditative book about personal relationships and emotional connections. Of course, this could just be a script idea that Del Toro repurposed as it seems Hellboy 3 is never going to happen, but we’ll find out what Del Toro is up to later in 2017.

