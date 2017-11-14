There is a watershed moment occurring in Hollywood, with many men in the industry being accused of sexual assault, harassment, and rape in recent weeks. As the allegations continue to pile up against men like Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K., and Kevin Spacey, many women and men have been empowered to come forward with their own painful stories of abuse. The latest of these is directed at Saving Private Ryan and Twin Peaks actor Tom Sizemore, with the Hollywood Reporter disclosing that Sizemore was kicked off the set of the film Born Killers in 2003 after allegedly touching the genitals of an 11-year-old-girl.
Although her parents declined to press charges at the time and Sizemore eventually return to the set for reshoots, the now 26-year-old former actress, who declined to make her name public, has hired a lawyer and is exploring her options to bring charges against Sizemore and her parents. At this time, Sizemore’s official statement is “no comment,” but a number of people involved in the film have spoken about the alleged incident.
During a portrait session to get pictures of his character with his abandoned wife and daughter, the young actress was required to sit on Sizemore’s lap, during which he allegedly either rubbed the child’s vagina or inserted a finger inside her. According to production manager Cassidy Lunnen, “the girl was so young it was unclear to her and [later] her parents what had actually taken place and if it was intentional or not.”
Robyn Adamson, who portrayed Sizemore’s wife in the pictures, offered a devastating account of what she witnessed.
“At one point her eyes got just huge, like she could’ve vomited. I was watching her. She soon reintegrated and kept going, although she had trouble taking direction. Later, when I was told about what happened, I knew exactly what it was.”
“He was this guy who was already known for making inappropriate comments, being drunk, being high.”
“Producer James R. Rosenthal, who was livid himself, had to stop a group of us from going to visit Mr. Sizemore to kick the guy’s ass.”
“producer Gus Spoliansky claims “We took the allegation extremely seriously and we were willing to do anything, including dismissing Tom. We just couldn’t be police, judge, and jury.”
Hey man, they’re talking about what happened on the set of Born Killers, not Natural Born Killers. They both have Sizemore in them but they were made about 10 years apart with different production companies and crews. Sizemore does not play a dad and no daughter of his is featured in Natural Born Killers
