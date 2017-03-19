TriStar

Fresh on the heels of a successful American release for T2: Trainspotting, Danny Boyle is already contemplating how a third movie in the series might work. The second movie took twenty years to finally get to theaters, although part of that was waiting for the team to find the perfect story to tell, but a potential third installment might not be such a long time coming. Although there are no official plans as of yet, Boyle told The Hollywood Reporter that if another story were to be told it would probably be based off of Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh’s Begbie-centered story The Blade Artist. It’s a story that takes place between the two existing films, so could fill in some of the gaps during the two-decades the group spends apart.

The Blade Artist centers around Begbie, portrayed on screen by Once Upon A Time‘s Robert Carlyle, living in California and working as a sculptor. SPOILER ALERT This setup means that this would also be a great way to keep Begbie/Carlyle involved in future Trainspotting projects seeing as he doesn’t make it through T2 unscathed. About the chances of a movie based on this piece of the story actually happening, Boyle says,

“It’s like a solo book. I think Bobby would love to do that because it’s an interesting twist on the character. That may be made into a film. You couldn’t call it T3 because although some of the other characters come into it, they’re only featured just momentarily. It’s a solo story. You could call that a spinoff…Blade Artist is a great read.”

Any movie about Begbie on his own wouldn’t be directed by Boyle though, as the director revealed that he is still in “ensemble” mode about the group of four men as both movies center around the entirety of the quartet. Carlyle says that he would be interested in revisiting the role though, sharing that,

“We’ve been talking about that, I am up for doing it. So maybe we ain’t seen the end of Begbie just yet. [T2] is the first time you see maybe there is another side to this guy. … There is something quite emotional about that. He’s capable of feeling something more than just rage, so I am pleased that that element of Begbie has been shown.”

If all of the important parties could find the time in their schedules and inspiration to make the film, it certainly sounds like something special could come of an adaptation of this story.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)