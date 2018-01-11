Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Director Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody, the team behind the Oscar-nominated Juno and criminally underrated Young Adult (Reitman also produced the Cody-scripted Jennifer’s Body), have gotten the band back together for Tully.

The drama-comedy stars Charlize Theron as a mother of three who has reached her limit for, y’know, giving a f*ck until her guardian angel arrives: a nanny played by MacKenzie Davis. Tully made our most-anticipated smaller movies of 2018 list for two reasons, 1) Reitman and Cody tend to bring out the best each other (the less said about Men, Women, & Children, the better), and 2) Davis deserves a breakout role. She did Emmy-worthy work on the dearly departed Halt and Catch Fire, but has mostly been relegated to smaller roles in feature films, like The Martian and Blade Runner 2049. No longer.

Here’s the official premise.

A new comedy from Academy Award-nominated director Jason Reitman (Up in the Air) and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno). Marlo (Charlize Theron), a mother of three including a newborn, is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Mark Duplass). Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).

Tully opens April 20.