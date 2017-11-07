Twitter Is Trolling Sony For A Tweet Hetero-Washing ‘Call Me By Your Name’

#Twitter
11.07.17 31 mins ago

Twitter

Call Me By Your Name, starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, is a film about Elio, a young man who discovers that he is sexually attracted to men when he falls for and begins a relationship with Oliver, who is staying with Elio’s family at their home in Italy. It is not, as the image above would suggest, a tender heterosexual romance that involves peaches. Those peaches — and the characters who love them — are decidedly queer.

But that didn’t stop Sony UK from tweeting that image much to the amusement and annoyance of those on Twitter. Amusing because the image suggests a wildly different story then the actual film, leading some to helpfully suggest other similarly heterosexual films.

But many felt the sting of heteronormativity and queer erasure, hurt and offended by the idea that the studio would hide the fact that this is a love story between two men in order to gain a wider–read: straight–audience.

Perhaps the inclusion of the image was accidental, or the staffer posting to social media was unfamiliar with the film. This is a bit of a long shot as a simply Google Images search of “call me by your name” results entirely in images of Hammer and Chalemet. But at least they included the peach, the real star of the movie.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSARMIE HAMMERCall Me By Your NameTwitter

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP