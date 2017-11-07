Twitter

Call Me By Your Name, starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, is a film about Elio, a young man who discovers that he is sexually attracted to men when he falls for and begins a relationship with Oliver, who is staying with Elio’s family at their home in Italy. It is not, as the image above would suggest, a tender heterosexual romance that involves peaches. Those peaches — and the characters who love them — are decidedly queer.

But that didn’t stop Sony UK from tweeting that image much to the amusement and annoyance of those on Twitter. Amusing because the image suggests a wildly different story then the actual film, leading some to helpfully suggest other similarly heterosexual films.

Have you seen the gorgeous romance Carol yet? pic.twitter.com/PZI1erh86g — Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) November 7, 2017

Have you seen Brokeback Mountain yet? pic.twitter.com/JkbqF91dOC — Alex Bedder (@itgetsbedder) November 7, 2017

But many felt the sting of heteronormativity and queer erasure, hurt and offended by the idea that the studio would hide the fact that this is a love story between two men in order to gain a wider–read: straight–audience.

This is severely misleading. Be honest about what your film is, and be proud of what your film is. This is nonsense. — Ed SheerTwin (@ed_sheertwin) November 7, 2017

my kingdom for a full 24 hours free of queer erasure https://t.co/u9iKNW2qDa — pilot (@pilotbacon) November 7, 2017

You got your heteronormativity in my peanut butter. https://t.co/TKTJs4XZjs — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) November 7, 2017

Perhaps the inclusion of the image was accidental, or the staffer posting to social media was unfamiliar with the film. This is a bit of a long shot as a simply Google Images search of “call me by your name” results entirely in images of Hammer and Chalemet. But at least they included the peach, the real star of the movie.