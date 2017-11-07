Netflix

In the fallout of the exposure of Harvey Weinstein, many other powerful men have also been outed as abusers. One of the highest profile cases right now is Kevin Spacey, who has been at the center of many allegations of sexual assault. Actor Anthony Rapp recounted a time when Spacey sexually harassed him when he was just 14 years old, and Richard Dreyfuss’ son Harry also accused the actor of groping him when he was 18 years old. Stories also arose from the House of Cards set, painting the picture of a predator who used his influence to manipulate and assault others.

On Monday afternoon, two more men came forward with their own allegations against Spacey, detail instances where Spacey made aggressive and unwanted sexual advances against them. Kris Nixon, a 30-year-old bartender from Belfast, Northern Ireland, who worked at a bar in London when he and a friend were invited to a party at Spacey’s apartment in 2007.

“He looked back towards my friend and said to me ‘Is that your girlfriend?’ I made the sort of universal hand signal for yes and no, and he reached over and grabbed my d— through my jeans and said ‘I can blow you better than her.’ He had only been there for three maybe four seconds. I was just stunned by the whole thing. I didn’t reply. I didn’t say s—. I just stood up, went over to her and said, ‘Look, we’ve got to go’, and we left. There were between a dozen to 20 other people there — a lot of people. You’d think that people working in that theatre would know what he did.”

When asked why he didn’t come forward sooner, Nixon explained “It was my word against his, and who is going to believe me? I didn’t know if anyone else saw him. Plus, everyone else at the party was either a friend or colleague of his.”

Nixon also detailed an instance when Spacey groped him at his place of work, but explained that he had previously chalked it up to a drunk guy being inappropriate. However, after Rapp came forward, Nixon realized that this was a pattern of behavior, not an isolated incident.