The first two films in the Planet of the Apes reboot series, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, are much better than anyone could have expected (especially anyone who sat through Tim Burton’s tedious sort-of remake), but they could have combined into one movie. They’re both the appetizer before the main course: War for the Planet of the Apes.

Directed by Matt Reeves (who will also helm The Batman), War has everything you want in an apes vs. humans movie. For one thing, it has apes vs. humans (spoiler: we don’t win). Also, the apes — led by James Franco’s former pet, Caesar (mo-cap king Andy Serkis) — ride around on horses, Woody Harrelson plays a ruthless colonel, and Steve Zahn is credited as “Bad Ape.”

Our own Mike Ryan caught a few scenes from the film and he called it “extremely promising” that we’re “in for another treat this summer.” As for whether it will be the final film in the Apes franchise, Serkis said, “It might be three films, It could be four. It could be five. Who knows? The journey will continue.” There’s no stopping until the apes hit the Statue of Liberty.

War for the Planet of the Apesopens on July 14.