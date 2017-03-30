Did You Catch This Hidden Message In The 'Deadpool 2' Teaser?

It’s Humans Vs. Apes In The ‘War For The Planet Of The Apes’ Trailer

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.30.17

The first two films in the Planet of the Apes reboot series, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, are much better than anyone could have expected (especially anyone who sat through Tim Burton’s tedious sort-of remake), but they could have combined into one movie. They’re both the appetizer before the main course: War for the Planet of the Apes.

Directed by Matt Reeves (who will also helm The Batman), War has everything you want in an apes vs. humans movie. For one thing, it has apes vs. humans (spoiler: we don’t win). Also, the apes — led by James Franco’s former pet, Caesar (mo-cap king Andy Serkis) — ride around on horses, Woody Harrelson plays a ruthless colonel, and Steve Zahn is credited as “Bad Ape.”

Our own Mike Ryan caught a few scenes from the film and he called it “extremely promising” that we’re “in for another treat this summer.” As for whether it will be the final film in the Apes franchise, Serkis said, “It might be three films, It could be four. It could be five. Who knows? The journey will continue.” There’s no stopping until the apes hit the Statue of Liberty.

War for the Planet of the Apesopens on July 14.

Around The Web

TAGSMovie Trailersplanet of the apesWar for the Planet of the Apes
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP