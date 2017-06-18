Weekend Box Office: A Crowded Weekend Brought Wildly Unpredictable Results

#Wonder Woman
06.18.17 1 hour ago

COLUMBIA

There was one thing that box-office prognosticators could count on this Father’s Day Weekend, and it’s that Pixar’s Cars 3 would knock Wonder Woman of its perch atop the box office. They were right, but it was much closer than many may have thought, and it’s also about the only thing box-office analysts got right about the five new releases this weekend.

Yes, Cars 3 did take pole position, leading the way with $53.5 million. It’s an OK figure, down from the $66 million opening weekend of Cars 2 and the $60 million opening of Cars. It’s also the fourth worst opening weekend ever for a Pixar movie, placing only above Ratatouille, The Good Dinosaur and the very first Pixar film, Toy Story. The domestic box-office hardly matters with the Cars franchise, however, because not only does the Cars franchise do better internationally (the second film scored 65 percent of its grosses overseas), but it makes most of its money in merchandising, having racked up about $10 billion in toys and t-shirt sales. It’s not a bad movie, either. It’s better than Cars 2 and on par with the first Cars flick, although all three Cars films are generally inferior to most of Pixar’s output.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman
TAGSPIXARWEEKEND BOX OFFICEWonder Woman

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 2 days ago 7 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 3 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 3 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 5 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP