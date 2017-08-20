Weekend Box Office: When Good Movies Go Bad At The Box Office

08.20.17

Bleecker Street

Thanks in part to Rotten Tomatoes (and much to the chagrin of movie studios), bad movies are failing at the box office at a much higher rate than in previous years. Domestically, anyway, franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean, Transformers and The Dark Universe, and critically panned films like Baywatch and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword have hit major snags at the box office.

Unfortunately, the reverse is not always true. Yes, Get Out and Girls Trip benefits from a strong critical response, but some really great commercial films still sometimes slip through the cracks. Steven Soderbergh’s latest, Logan Lucky is the perfect example. Here’s a movie perfect for even multiplex audiences: It’s a caper starring recognizable actors (Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Seth McFarlane, Daniel Craig); it’s funny; it’s fast-paced; it’s set in large part on a NASCAR track; and it comes from a well-known director who has had success with these kinds of films in the past, in Steven Soderbergh. This seems like the sort of film that should at least be a modest hit: It’s smart, mainstream multiplex fodder with great reviews (93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes).

