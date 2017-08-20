Weekend Box Office: When Good Movies Go Bad At The Box Office

Thanks in part to Rotten Tomatoes (and much to the chagrin of movie studios), bad movies are failing at the box office at a much higher rate than in previous years. Domestically, anyway, franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean, Transformers and The Dark Universe, and critically panned films like Baywatch and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword have hit major snags at the box office.
Unfortunately, the reverse is not always true. Yes, Get Out and Girls Trip benefits from a strong critical response, but some really great commercial films still sometimes slip through the cracks. Steven Soderbergh’s latest, Logan Lucky is the perfect example. Here’s a movie perfect for even multiplex audiences: It’s a caper starring recognizable actors (Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Seth McFarlane, Daniel Craig); it’s funny; it’s fast-paced; it’s set in large part on a NASCAR track; and it comes from a well-known director who has had success with these kinds of films in the past, in Steven Soderbergh. This seems like the sort of film that should at least be a modest hit: It’s smart, mainstream multiplex fodder with great reviews (93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes).
where my tastes are concerned the hitman’s bodyguard’s cast is a safer bet. as you said channing tatum hasn’t been in theaters for some time and the likes of hail ceaser probably hangs on the mind of anyone who saw it. daniel’s craig’s bond has become beyond disappointing IMO and that leaves the dude from star wars movies that deserve recognition for nothing other than sticking strictly to the formula of the first three films and then the guy who might very well be the biggest draw for me at this point as I found 1000 ways to die in the west enjoyable, didn’t hate the ted movies and still thoroughly enjoy family guy and the fox seasons of american dad.
and what’s with “it’s set in large part on a NASCAR track” are both mentioning it and its inclusion in the film in the first place supposed to be some sort of good ol’ boy demographic targeting? as a chord cutter I’ve only seen logan lucky talked about whereas the hitman’s bodyguard had some imdb advertising and Ryan Reynolds with Sam Jackson in his arms was all I needed to be sold.
speaking of family guy I’d say the ocean’s movie with julia roberts playing julia roberts “not even as (or was it with?) a wink to the audience” bears mentioning given lucky logan’s director.