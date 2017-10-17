Instagram

It’s been 14 years since A Perfect Circle last released a full-length album. Tool fans might want to consider that the next time they complain about how long it’s taken Maynard James Keenan and company to put out their own next record. Thankfully, the wait for new music from the turn-of-the-century alt-rockers is finally about to come to an end. Today, A Perfect Circle have gifted the world with a brand new single titled “The Doomed,” which they promise is the initial glimpse into the record they intend to drop next year.

“The Doomed” is a hard-charging track, filled out by chugging, metal guitar rhythms and frenetic tom-tom fills. On the lyrical front, Keenan packs the song full of varying degrees of religious iconography. “Behold a new Christ / Behold the same old horde / Gather at the altering / New beginning, new word / And the word was death / And the word was without light.”

“Fourteen years have passed since we released eMOTIVe,” Keenan explained of his band’s newfound impetus to create music. “In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”

You can check out “The Doomed” in the video above.