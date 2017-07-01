Getty Image

Adele dropped a bombshell on her fans on Thursday when she announced in an emotional open letter that she would probably be retiring from touring following the completion of her 25 world tour. “I’ve done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done,” she wrote. “I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

The British singer followed up the sad news on Friday night with another blow by cancelling her final two stops at Wembley Stadium in another open letter, citing damaged vocal cords.

“On medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend,” she explained. “To say I’m heart broken would be a complete understatement.” The singer also made it clear that if the concerts couldn’t be rescheduled, refunds would be offered to ticket buyers.

We wish the singer a speedy recovery and that the fans at Wembley would get the show that they were hoping for eventually. It would be such a shame for this to be how Adele’s final tour ends (unless she decides to tour again in a decade or so).

(Via Variety)