02.12.17

Adele surprised everybody at the Grammys by taking up the “George Michael tribute performance” mantle, and from the start many people could tell something was slightly off. It was shades of last year’s show when Adele sounded extremely off key during her performance of “All I Ask” and had to apologize for the letdown caused by behind the scenes Grammys issues after her performance. She wasn’t happy about it then, and during George Michael’s tribute she wasn’t about to let it happen again. Just a short time into the song, Adele stopped and swore about the performance up to that point and then asked the Grammys to let her start again, saying “I can’t do it again like last year.”

