Amy Winehouse’s Dad Claims He’s Visited By The Singer’s Ghost, Often

Contributing Writer
01.01.18

It’s been over six years since legendary British singer Amy Winehouse passed, but according to her dad, she really never left. The singer has obviously influenced many contemporary acts, and though her label destroyed her unreleased demos, her music continues to live on. But that’s not what Amy’s dad Mitch meant when he spoke to The Sun about her still being around, because he claims that the singer’s ghost visits him. Often.

Mitch discussed the supernatural activity, saying “After three years I was thinking maybe that one day she will come back in some shape or form, and she does come back — not physically, but spiritually — all the time.” Mitch went on to say that Amy’s apparition visits him often, especially around her birthday. “Her spirit comes and sits on the end of my bed,” Mitch said. “She just sits there and it looks just like her with her beautiful face and she looks at me. I say to her, ‘Are you all right?’ because I get ­nervous with her being there.”

The singer’s father also said she visits him and his wife Jane in the form of a bird that looks like one Amy had tattooed on her arm. “The week after she died I was at my ­sister’s house and we heard this thud and a blackbird that looked identical to Amy’s tattoo flew into the glass,” he revealed. “We went and picked it up and put it up on a perch. It happened at night, when birds don’t fly, but it came back and sat on my foot.”

Not only did Mitch feel the bird was a manifestation of Amy, but he says the bird sang to them. “We put it back again and it came and sat in the middle of us and sang,” he said. “I do now see blackbirds all the time. And you think, ‘Oh, it’s only a bird,’ but it’s her, I’m sure of it.”

And while some may thing these occurrences would be a little scary or odd, Mitch says “It is comforting in a way to know she is here and around me.”

