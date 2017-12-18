Getty Image

A few years ago, As I Lay Dying was a pretty popular metalcore band: Their most recent album, 2012’s Awakened, peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 chart, and topped the US Hard Rock chart. Shortly after that, the group when on hiatus, and for a really disturbing reason: Tim Lambesis, the band’s singer, was arrested in 2013 for trying to hire a hitman, who turned out to be an undercover detective, to kill his wife.

In 2014, he was sentenced to six years in prison for his misdeed, but earlier this year, he was released. It’s taken four years, but now, Lambesis is apologizing to his (of course ex) wife.

In a lengthy post on As I Lay Dying’s Facebook page, he apologized to his ex-wife, his family, and his fans, saying, “Today marks the first opportunity to freely apologize without any motivation to gain favor from the courts, as I have now completed the entirety of my legal sentence (including the completion of all parole/probation requirements). Let it be clear that no amount of time served can right my wrongs. I do not feel deserving of a second chance and am not asking for anyone’s trust.”

This is surely the penultimate example of too little too late.

Read Lambesis’ full post below.