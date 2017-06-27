Getty Image

In 2017, the seemingly indestructible pop entity known as the Backstreet Boys has ventured into some new territory. Their team up with lift kit enthusiasts Florida Georgia Line is the current U.S. country airplay champ. Quit playing games with my chart, etc.

FGL’s BSB-assisted “God, Your Mama, And Me” sits at the #1 spot on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart booting previous peak position holder Dan + Shay down to #9. Florida Georgia Line’s made a habit of getting the country airplay crown since breaking out as crossover megastars in 2012, but this ranks as the first ever country #1 for the Backstreet Boys. That catapults them ahead of *NSYNC’s appearance on Alabama’s cover of “God Must Have Spent A Little More Time On You” which topped out at #3. Note this accordingly if you’re still locked in an extended BSB vs *NSYNC feud.

Florida Georgia Line are currently in the middle of their stadium-sized Smooth Tour which sounds like it has Santana onboard, but it does not. What it does have is “Cruise” remix trackmate Nelly provided support, as is country-pop breakout Chris Lane. Select dates will also see Backstreet Boys popping in to add expertly choreographed pop bangers to what’s already a pleasantly adventurous lineup.

(Via Billboard)