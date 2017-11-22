Getty Image

Nick Carter, a member of the popular boy band Backstreet Boys, has been accused of rape by pop star Melissa Schuman. In a post on her website, Schuman, who was in the early 2000s all-girl group Dream (whose hits included “He Loves U Not” and “This Is Me”), claimed that Carter assaulted her while they were filming the made-for-TV movie The Hollow in 2002.

“My first impression of him, he was kind and charismatic so when he asked if I’d like to hang out with him and his friend at his Santa Monica apartment on our off day of shooting, I said yes. I invited my roommate to come with me,” Schuman wrote. “That evening my friend and I arrived to a barely furnished apartment. No dining room furniture, No living room furniture. Just a TV and a game console which both the guys were playing on.”