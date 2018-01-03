Supergroup Indie Rock Duo Bat Fangs Roar To With ‘Wolfbite’

Supergroups are often awesome in theory, but sometimes just don’t work out in real life the way they do on paper (see: the atrocity that was Lou Reed and Metallica’s Lulu). From the sounds of the first single from their self-titled debut LP, this will not be the case with Bat Fangs, which is comprised of Ex Hex’s Betsy Wright and Flesh Wounds drummer Laura King. Immediately from its opening drum roll, “Wolfbite” is a raucous affair, with overlapping riffs and heavy drums, and one that will quickly find listeners perking up in anticipation of what comes next.

On the track, the duo channels the best aspects of the asymmetrical arrangements that brought Sleater-Kinney to the forefront, with sometimes spastic instrumentals and vocal patterns reminiscent of Carrie Brownstein. However, Bat Fangs also embraces the power of a strong hook and showcase their fine understanding of the structural specificities of a wonderful pop song. It’s really something special, making Bat Fangs certainly a band to watch in the new year. Bask in the glory of “Wolfbite” below.

Bat Fangs is out 2/2 on legendary New Jersey punk label Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates here.

