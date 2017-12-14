Getty Image

Of course we weren’t at every concert in 2017. But between the members of the Uproxx staff, we were at a lot of them and saw a good portion of the acts we regularly cover. From the massive festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza to tour launches everywhere from California to Maine, we were out there experiencing music at its loudest and most visceral. As the way we consume music shifts on yearly basis, concerts remain a constant, whether you are going just a couple times a year or many times a week. Below you’ll find a rundown of performances that stood out from the pack. Some might have felt important to music as a whole, while others just felt important to the people present. But they were all special reminders of why we love music in the first place.

Ben Folds



Getty Image

There’s a sweet space between legacy and contemporary acts where the likes of Ben Folds, Elvis Costello, and many others exist when they tour the country. They’re still pumping out new music but they’re not blind to the reality that a big segment of the audience is there to hear the hits, a few deep cuts, and a couple of quick stories. The whole thing runs the risk of becoming formulaic, leading to a disconnect between an understandably bored musician and an understandably enthusiastic paying crowd. But Folds long ago found a way to keep things fresh, adding a little controlled chaos to the proceedings.

In November 2005, I saw Folds play the legendary Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. The set was energetic and fun with Folds making up for a past cancellation (or maybe he was making up for a shorter than anticipated show from another time? My memory is fuzzy) by playing until he near-literally got pulled off the stage as curfew neared.

Cut to 12 years later and I was sat in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania at the mid-size and nice (but not legendary) Sherman Theater watching Folds bring a similar level of energy and charm to another paying crowd. But this time, there was a little more interaction. I’m not sure when that transition happened (sometime after 2005), but at some point in his long life as a touring musician, Folds began asking his crowd to fold up pieces of paper with requests on them and hurl them toward the stage as paper airplanes. I jotted down “The Luckiest” because it’s a song that has an emotional connection for me and my wife. I’m sure 1/6th of the airplanes had the same request with the same reasoning, but it wasn’t important that Folds play the song I wanted. What was important was that, as Folds marched across the stage picking up and tossing requests he didn’t want to play and unfurling and doing his best to recall the ones that he was down to try, we all occupied another sweet space between being mere observers of his talent and participants in his show. And it all made for the kind of near-intimate experience you hope to have when seeing a live act who you’ve carried with you for awhile.–Jason Tabrys

Fleet Foxes and Beach House



Getty Image

I’m enough of a Fleet Foxes obsessive, that I actually made Spotify playlist of the setlist they played for their September debut at the Hollywood Bowl. You can listen along here if you missed that incredible doubleheader, when Beach House opened for the Pacific Northwest folkies… which made me remember they were formerly label mates on Sub Pop for quite some time. Damn does that label not get nearly enough credit.

Anyway, while I already wrote about the show quite extensively, and you can read about my relationship with the band here, this night was one of those concerts that feels like an event, whether you’re a diehard fan, a tag-along friend, or the artist themselves. Time and again, while onstage that night, the group’s frontman Robin Pecknold expressed his appreciation that his band can fill a historic venue like the Bowl, and their performance was technically precise, passionately rendered, and full of the kind of awe that only a band playing one of their dream venues can muster.

It’s not just the Hollywood Bowl itself that made the show special, but also the fact that Fleet Foxes took a whopping six years off between records. Perhaps not a significant number in the past, but in the new era of double albums, surprise releases, and filler EPs, over half a decade felt like a very long time to go without. And fans began to wonder: Was Fleet Foxes over? Nothing could’ve been a stronger rebuttal to that fear than their Los Angeles show, which incorporated not just new songs, but tender, imperial moments from each of their records.

In fact, the Hollywood Bowl show found the meeting points between songs on different albums and wove the entire discography of the band into a story that could be performed in glowing four and five-part harmonies. That night, the narrative of the band felt complete, like something had come full circle. But, like a circle, it also felt like there might be infinitely more loops that could be added. It was a coup for a band who won’t call it a comeback, but will call it a crack-up. If this is them losing it, then I hope they keep taking themselves apart, and putting the band back together, ad infinitum.–Caitlin White