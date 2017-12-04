Loma Vista/RCA/Nonesuch

2017 was a difficult year for a lot of people. If it wasn’t tough for you, it was probably tough for someone you care about, someone you love. It’s during a year like this one that the power and pleasure of a stronghold like music reveals itself with more clarity than usual. So in an effort to spark a few revelations, here’s a collection of fifty albums that gave our staff respite from an often overwhelming onslaught of negativity, or that spoke truth to power while many of the most privileged remained silent, or that simply succeeded in reminding us of our humanity, in an era where a lack of empathy, grace, and compassion dictated our country’s often disappointing trajectory.