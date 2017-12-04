2017 was a difficult year for a lot of people. If it wasn’t tough for you, it was probably tough for someone you care about, someone you love. It’s during a year like this one that the power and pleasure of a stronghold like music reveals itself with more clarity than usual. So in an effort to spark a few revelations, here’s a collection of fifty albums that gave our staff respite from an often overwhelming onslaught of negativity, or that spoke truth to power while many of the most privileged remained silent, or that simply succeeded in reminding us of our humanity, in an era where a lack of empathy, grace, and compassion dictated our country’s often disappointing trajectory.
So was Science Fiction disqualified because of the singer or something? I can’t imagine it being out of the top 50 after all the praise you guys heaped on it when it came out.
Yeah. I haven’t seen it on any lists from any sites. Not just here. The reason you said is a good reason why it’s not.
I came here to say the exact same thing after not seeing the album on this list. There is no way they don’t include it otherwise after all the coverage they gave to it previously.
Yeah Brand New is in my top 5. It’s not like I’m gonna give the dude a trophy since I still enjoy the album so much, but I’m not gonna stop listening to “Same Logic/Teeth” on my Best of 2017 tracks playlist either. The whole line about him walking around with his “brand new face on” is even more effed up in the wake of everything, but its still a damn good song. Sue me and the ghost of Michael Jackson or every other misogynist rapper if you think I’m a monster for saying that.
Weird to not see the new Manchester Orchestra on here either after it got so much praise on this site too. I still listen to it all the time, and I dig how each track has its own unique self-contained story within it.
As for albums no one seems to talk about, the Fable EP from the Australian indie pop duo Vallis Alps was fantastic, and “Fading” is my favorite/most played song of the year. I still expect them to blow up like CHVRCHES did in the next year or so.
And I know Uproxx doesn’t care about heavy music, but Converge killed it once again with The Dusk in Us though they left the best song they recorded this year in “Eve” off of it.
I’ve heard songs from 9 of those people so I guess I’m not as out of touch as I thought
Got to say I think Flying Microtonal Banana was missed on this list. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have had a monster year and deserve to be recognized.
Okay, I’ll admit it…I assumed you made the first one up but I know the 2nd band so i’ll be taking your word on it.
Flying Microtonal Banana is an album by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.
This Old Dog by Mac Demarco needs some love
Is RTJ3 not considered this year?
December 24, 2016
Always a bad time to put out new music (as Q-Tip from ATCQ has recently learned), because it won’t show up on a search of 2017 releases, but it’s too late for a 2016 list.
Cradle of Filth- Cryptoriana: Seduction of Decay
Wow not feeling this list on the hip hop side of things
I definitely thought this was a hip hop list but maybe I’ll give some a try. Plenty of people say Lorde has a great album so I’ll check that out.
4:44 is my favorite album of the year so far. DAMN. is a close second. Jaden Smith’s SYRE is somewhere in my Top 5. Probably 3rd.
I’d recommend uRTH GoLD by KAMAU and Birds and the Bee9 by Sampa The Great if y’all haven’t checked those albums out. Sonically fascinating genre bending hip hop from both. Heard Sampa The Great’s album (she also released a joint EP with Estelle earlier this year which is awesome) and she immediately became one of my fav rappers out.
no one is going to take a goddamn recommendation you ever give seriously if you continue to state that you find the jaden smith album even remotely listenable.
This list is garbage
Correction this list is ass juice.. I hope Bruno mars wins aoty just to spite this shitty ass list
No LCD Soundsystem?
No Wolf Parade?
Sylvan Esso?
Lorde is fucking terrible.
No love for QOTSA?
I really need to listen to more new music. Aside from DAMN I haven’t listened to a single one of these albums. Even ones from artists I like (Lorde, Vince Staples, Phoenix, Father John Misty, Tyler, The Creator…)
The problem I have is too much shit sounds like Japanese Breakfast and not enough shit sounds like Red Baraat.
Good – Aaron didn’t touch this one. Kendrick at number 4. I still think it should be number 1 but this is much better than the hip-hop list.
Lorde is shite. Who did she blow to get such accolades? Worthless overproduced crap.