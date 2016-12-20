VEVO

That guy who sued Jay Z for $7 million for breach of contract and copyright infringement following claims he designed the Roc-A-Fella logo is now reaching for the stars with a new lawsuit aimed at Beyonce.

Dwayne Walker claims he’s the creator and rightful owner of the iconic logo and is now suing Queen Bey for displaying his alleged work in her 2013 “Drunk In Love” video without permission. What’s odd is the new lawsuit doesn’t include Jay Z. The Roc-A-Fella logo’s brief appearance in the iconic music video comes from Hov rocking his Roc chain. Still, the mogul isn’t included in the lawsuit. Petty. Walker now wants the courts to “put a stop” to Beyonce’s video and to “cut him a slice of the profits,” per TMZ’s original report.

This is Walker’s second lawsuit involving the logo. He previously sued Jay Z, Dame Dash, Kareem “Biggs” Burke, Universal and Def Jam in 2012 over claims he was owed millions in royalties. Walker said he signed a contract in 1994 with Dame and Jay that was supposed to earn him $3,500, plus 2% of company revenue for 10 years for the design. Walker claims he instead received only paid $3,500. Walker lost the lawsuit in September after a judge said he waited too long to file his lawsuit and because he was unable to prove the contract’s existence.