How Beyonce Flipped The Script

Beyonce Is Being Sued For Displaying Jay Z’s Roc-A-Fella Chain In The ‘Drunk In Love’ Video

#Jay Z
12.20.16 2 days ago 2 Comments

VEVO

That guy who sued Jay Z for $7 million for breach of contract and copyright infringement following claims he designed the Roc-A-Fella logo is now reaching for the stars with a new lawsuit aimed at Beyonce.

Dwayne Walker claims he’s the creator and rightful owner of the iconic logo and is now suing Queen Bey for displaying his alleged work in her 2013 “Drunk In Love” video without permission. What’s odd is the new lawsuit doesn’t include Jay Z. The Roc-A-Fella logo’s brief appearance in the iconic music video comes from Hov rocking his Roc chain. Still, the mogul isn’t included in the lawsuit. Petty. Walker now wants the courts to “put a stop” to Beyonce’s video and to “cut him a slice of the profits,” per TMZ’s original report.

This is Walker’s second lawsuit involving the logo. He previously sued Jay Z, Dame Dash, Kareem “Biggs” Burke, Universal and Def Jam in 2012 over claims he was owed millions in royalties. Walker said he signed a contract in 1994 with Dame and Jay that was supposed to earn him $3,500, plus 2% of company revenue for 10 years for the design. Walker claims he instead received only paid $3,500. Walker lost the lawsuit in September after a judge said he waited too long to file his lawsuit and because he was unable to prove the contract’s existence.

TOPICS#Jay Z
TAGSBEYONCEJay ZRoc-A-Fella RecordsSurfboard

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP