AP Photo

Earlier this month, Björk shared her story of sexual harassment with a Danish director, which she later detailed in a follow-up post. Although she has never publicly stated the name of the perpetrator, it is widely believed that Lars Von Trier — director of the 2000 film Dancer In The Dark — is the director in question after he publicly denied the accusations.

Now, Björk’s manager Derek Birkett has taken to Facebook to share his side of the story: “I have worked with Björk for over 30 years and have never made a single statement or interview regarding our work together,” he wrote. “This time is different.” He then goes on to note that in their time working together, Dancer In The Dark is the only project that has ever seen Björk have a falling-out with a collaborator, which he says was “a result of the directors ongoing, disrespectful verbal and physical abuse which continued after both Björk and myself demanded that he stop behaving this way.” Read Birkett’s full post below.