Bjork’s Manager Confirms Her Claims Of ‘Verbal And Physical Abuse’ Against Lars Von Trier

10.25.17 57 mins ago

AP Photo

Earlier this month, Björk shared her story of sexual harassment with a Danish director, which she later detailed in a follow-up post. Although she has never publicly stated the name of the perpetrator, it is widely believed that Lars Von Trier — director of the 2000 film Dancer In The Dark — is the director in question after he publicly denied the accusations.

Now, Björk’s manager Derek Birkett has taken to Facebook to share his side of the story: “I have worked with Björk for over 30 years and have never made a single statement or interview regarding our work together,” he wrote. “This time is different.” He then goes on to note that in their time working together, Dancer In The Dark is the only project that has ever seen Björk have a falling-out with a collaborator, which he says was “a result of the directors ongoing, disrespectful verbal and physical abuse which continued after both Björk and myself demanded that he stop behaving this way.” Read Birkett’s full post below.

Around The Web

TAGSBjörkderek birkettlars von triersexual harrassment

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP