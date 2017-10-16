Getty Image

In light of the many sexual harassment allegations that film producer Harvey Weinstein is facing, women (and men) all over the entertainment are speaking up and sharing the stories of their experiences, either with Weinstein or another power-abusing figure. After seeing all these stories, Björk decided yesterday to write a Facebook post about her experience with a Danish director.

Björk did not name the director in her post, although considering she only ever starred in the 2000 movie Dancer In The Dark, it’s very likely that director Lars Von Trier is the subject of the post.

Björk said that when she started in the movie business, she realized quickly that her “humiliation and role as a lesser sexually harassed being was the norm and set in stone with the director,” that “it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it.” She said that when she rejected the director’s advances, she was portrayed as “difficult.”

She added that since she didn’t have much to lose by leaving the world of film, she was able to walk away from the experience relatively unscathed, although she did say it took her “a year’s time” to recover. She shared her story in support of actresses who have found themselves in similar situations, and said that as for the director in question, she believes “he had a more fair and meaningful relationship with his actresses after my confrontation, so there is hope.”