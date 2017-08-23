The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.
Scarcity is usually beneficial for artists in any genre, but it’s been especially fruitful for the foundational bands of emo. From the very beginning of the scene — in which short-lived, instantly mythic groups like Rites Of Spring and Embrace set the pace for melodic post-hardcore in the mid-’80s — emo has celebrated bands that flamed out after releasing just a handful of records. The ’90s were a boom time for such groups: Sunny Day Real Estate, Jawbreaker, The Promise Ring, Braid, Mineral, Texas Is The Reason, and American Football all had relatively brief careers, either because they were inherently combustible units or because they surmised that being a fleeting proposition might make for a better legacy.
Inevitably, nearly all of those bands were lured back in the ’10s for one-off festival gigs, reunion tours, and even comeback albums. But breaking up remains the wisest decision a budding emo legend can make, as it imbues every album, 7-inch, interview, and concert bootleg with added layers of significance, both intentional and imagined.
Perhaps no band has benefited more from this reflexive lionization of emo’s erratic icons than Brand New, one of the scene’s most beloved groups of the ’00s. The Long Island quartet’s evolution over the course of the decade was unique — they started out as a conventional pop-punk act on 2001’s Your Favorite Weapon, developed a penchant for high melodrama and snarky pop culture references on 2003’s Deja Entendu, took a stab at creating an arty alt-rock masterwork with 2006’s The Devil And God Are Raging Inside Me, and stared down encroaching adulthood on 2009’s Daisy. And then … Brand New essentially fell off the radar.
Notoriously press-shy even in its prime, Brand New never officially broke up, though in the ’10s they emerged only for the occasional tour or low-key single. And yet Brand New is more popular than ever. In 2016, Brand New co-headlined a concert at Madison Square Garden with Modest Mouse, fulfilling an early ambition of Brand New’s primary singer-songwriter, Jesse Lacey. At the show, the band sold tour shirts implying that Brand New would end in 2018. Not since NBC’s botched hand-off of The Tonight Show from Jay Leno to Conan O’Brien have retirement plans been telegraphed so far in advance. But the gesture only increased anticipation for Brand New’s fifth, and perhaps, final LP, Science Fiction, which finally dropped on Friday and is expected to top the album charts this week.
While the members of Brand New have generally avoided interviews in recent years, Science Fiction suggests that they’ve paid attention to how the mythos surrounding their band has deepened and intensified. And Brand New has responded with an album that’s exactly as dense, self-absorbed, and thrilling as their following demands.
This album bummed me out so hard. I felt like I was listening to a Morrisey tribute album. The songs are gloomy and slow and all kind of muddle together where it’s hard to tell when one song ends and the next begins. The whole album was a drag to even get through.
Which is really upsetting because Brand New was one of my fanorite bands for a long time.
I was in high school when they released “Your Favorite Weapon.” Songs like “Seventy Times Seven” and “Jude Law…” were the reason that I, and many like me, became fans of Brand New in the first place. Then “Deja” came out and we saw that they would be the kind of band that evolves and grows. But that’s not what happened. Each successive album was an exercise in abandonment. They seem embarrassed by what they’ve done in the past.
I saw them play shortly after “The Devil and God…” was released. The crowd begged them to play the songs that made us fall in love with their band. Instead we were treated to a 45 minute sloppy dirge that began well enough with the three most upbeat songs on “Devil and God,” but quickly devolved into a progression of the slowest and most difficult to enjoy songs from “Deja” and “Devil and God…” (Here’s the setlist for reference: [www.setlist.fm]).
Anyway, that’s all to say that I really miss the band they used to be. I don’t recognize this iteration of Brand New and, quite frankly, I don’t care for it.
A rebuttal: If you haven’t liked any albums since their second, you’re no longer a fan.
I myself think it’s actually the most upbeat record they’ve done and sounds almost hopeful in places. I mean, I can understand checking out of Deja, but people that say their Brand New fans and then in the very next breath disparage the journey to the current sound are a real pet peeve of mine. Listen to the old shit if that’s what you want, God knows I still go back and listen to it often. But their newer stuff is much deeper, more layered and more rewarding in my opinion.
But by all means, be that dickhead at their concerts yelling at Jesse to play “Soco Amaretto and Lime” repeatedly, for the whole show, while he tries to play the new material.
I continue lately understand this point of view, but as someone who got into Brand New with Deja, and considers Devil & God a personal top ten album, this is the Brand New I want. I almost never listen to YFW and there’s only a few songs on it I really like.