Yesterday, Nick Cave held a press conference in Israel explaining his decision to perform in Israel, stating that the pro-Palestine BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement forced his hand in the decision to play. He also went on to say that he felt a need to “make a stand, to me, against those people who are trying to shut down musicians,” despite the desires of peers like Brian Eno and Roger Waters. In the hours since the press conference, both Eno and Waters have responded publicly to Cave’s denouncement, and both statements can be found below.

Eno wrote in a press release:

The BDS argument is simple enough: Israel has consistently — and lavishly — used cultural exchange as a form of “hasbara” (propaganda) to improve the image of the country abroad, and to “show Israel’s prettier face” in the words of a foreign ministry official. The BDS campaign is simply asking artists not to be part of that propaganda campaign.

It’s nothing to do with “silencing” artists — a charge I find rather grating when used in a context where a few million people are permanently and grotesquely silenced. Israel spends hundreds of millions of dollars on hasbara, and its side of the argument gets broadcast loud and clear. Coupled with the scare-tactic of labelling any form of criticism of Israeli policy as “antisemitic,” this makes for a very uneven picture of what is going on.