Breathe Easy, Britney Spears Is Alive And Well Despite A Twitter Hoax To The Contrary

12.26.16 5 hours ago

2016 has claimed far too many lives in the entertainment world, and a hacker group wished to continue the trend, at least as a hoax. Thanks to the OurMine hackers, Britney Spears became the subject of a Christmas death hoax, which led to Sony Music’s Twitter account posting about her demise. The group also managed to hack into Bob Dylan’s Twitter account.

Fears temporarily arose when the Sony Music Global account sent out a since-deleted tweet, which didn’t offer any details about Spears’ supposed passing, other than how it was an accident:

Not long after the Sony tweet went out, a similar message posted through Bob Dylan’s account. It seems a little farfetched that he would tweet about Spears, especially as one of the first to do so. Reps for Dylan have yet to comment, but it is also believed to be a hack:

