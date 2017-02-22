Sorority Noise’s Cam Boucher Writes Songs Out Of Therapeutic Necessity

Rebecca Kavaler

With two full-length albums already under their belt that were released before most of the members even graduated college, Sorority Noise is gearing up to release You’re Not As ______ As You Think their first full-length effort since 2015’s Joy, Departed, as well as their first for the New York-based emo label Triple Crown Records. Produced by Mike Sapone (Brand New, Taking Back Sunday), the record is a swelling tidal wave of soul-crushing existential contemplation in the wake of death, something that many bands tend to shy away from. Sorority Noise, on the other hand, embraces this aspect of their music, and creates songs that build to the point of explosion to release an overwhelming sense of catharsis for both the listener and the band, when they perform the songs live.

You’re Not As _____ As You Think is an incredible collection of ten quick, but emotionally-packed tracks. The band has mastered the soft-loud dynamic, bringing the highs to new highs and the lows to new lows. In anticipation of the new record, I spoke to frontman Cam Boucher over the phone about the inspirations and influences behind the record, the merit of “sad” songwriting, and other projects that he is constantly working on.