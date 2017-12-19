Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cardi B was on fire during 2017, cementing her rise from a viral personality to one of the biggest stars in the world. On the list of greatest first chapters in hip-hop history, she’s high up. She had a No. 1 single with “Bodak Yellow,” which ranked high on our best songs of 2017 list. She also recently broke a record by having her first three song entries jump into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

She’s achieved to the point where people actually believed the rumors that she was set to get on a track with Beyonce. Cardi has a lot of things to be thankful for this holiday season, especially considering where she during the last holiday period. During a recent IG live session, she admitted that she almost quit rap after being taken off of a song that would have been a good look for her career.

She doesn’t name names, but says her verse was “so poppin’.” She was “excited” for the opportunity but the artist she worked with told her one of the other featured artists on the song thought the then-newcomer was “too small” to share the bill with.

She says the moment “broke her heart to pieces,” and “nothing could cheer her up.” When she decided she was going to leave rap alone and stick with TV, her management told her “f*ck it,” and to “keep on going.” Good thing she did, because her big music breakthrough was her own song. No one can take that away from her.