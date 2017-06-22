Carly Rae Jepsen Stans Take Their Boosterism Into The Real World On ‘Cut To The Feeling’

06.22.17

Carly Rae Jepsen boosterism comes from a very real place. In spite of releasing one of the best pop albums in recent memory and a collection of b-sides that stands as a pretty good album in its own right, people still respond to earnest recommendations of her music with a disbelief. It’s no wonder that stans and critics alike have doubled down in their effort to get everyone on board. And that need to promote Jepsen’s blown-out mega-pop is front and center in the new video for her song-of-the-year contender “Cut To The Feeling.”

The video follows a person literally putting up posters that just say the words “Cut To The Feeling.” Maybe they got tired of internet snark and found a way to hype Carly Rae without fear of having to talk about “Call Me Maybe.” The track’s overwhelming bounciness supports the story that the track was written at the same time as the (perfect) tracks that make up Emotion. The people in the video can’t help but dance and honestly…same.

While it’s delightful to see something new from Jepsen, the fact that this is just a great old song keeps me from celebrating too hard. Has Jepsen been hitting the studio in between orchestral performances of her hits and Lil Yachty collabs? It’s been almost two years since her last album, but “Cut To The Feeling” is more than enough to hold off fan angst for now.

