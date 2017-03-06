This weekend, Sean Lennon dropped a song from as unlikely a slate of collaborators as you’re ever going to see. His Soundcloud loosie “Bird Song” was written along with the late actress Carrie Fisher and performed with the help of Willow Smith.

Lennon says he felt compelled to record the song after her death and enlisted Smith — who he says is a “prodigal angel” with a “golden voice” — to help with backing vocals. Listen to the track up top and check out his full statement on the song below.

“Carrie and I wrote this song years ago. When she died I just felt I had to record it. This is only a demo unmixed, we only had a few hours to record it. But the lyrics she wrote with me I think are marvelous. Carrie and I used to stay up til dawn chatting and pontificating about life. They were my best moments. Anyway… we wrote a song about staying up too late and hearing the birds sing. Willow Smith is a prodigal angel and was generous enough to lend her golden voice to this little tune.”

The song is the latest tribute to Fisher, who has been memorialized with everything from from heartfelt letters to lightsaber vigils.