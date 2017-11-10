Getty Image

“We’ve done some crazy things over the last twenty years, but I think this might be the craziest thing the Foo Fighters have ever done,” Dave Grohl says as he stands alone on a stage, looking out incredulously at the wall of people filling out the historic Greek Acropolis in the first few minutes of his band’s Landmarks Live In Concert episode. “There have been moments in this band that we’ll remember forever, special moments. But I think that tonight will be a night that we’ll never ever ever forget because of how special it is.”

Soon, Grohl is joined by the rest of his band, and they launch into “Times Like These,” marking the beginning of the Foo Fighters’ first-ever performance in Greece, and the first-ever rock show to be held at the 2,500 year-old Acropolis. Watching the footage of the historic performance, it’s easy to understand why the moment was so monumental.

“You’re standing in part of the beginning of the Big Bang of western civilization,” Landmarks Live host and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith told me over the phone. “Even stuff that we have today in our democracy, the Supreme Court, stuff like that, all started there. The Parthenon as well. But the Acropolis itself, the Olympics and so many plays and theater that were very political in many different times throughout the history of Greece and Europe happened there. Really important thought-provoking things that changed the way people went about their lives and that influenced so many people in Europe and all over the world. It was a little more intimate, which made the energy more palpable. It was very magical. The people came in and the way it was lit and then you stood on stage, and at the top over the crest at the top of the Acropolis, there’s the Parthenon lit up.”

For the performance, the Foos cut their normal three-plus hour rock fiasco by an hour, in an attempt to prevent another seismic issue while playing such a unique space.

“There were some permits, a little bit of red tape, and the lovely Greek people were very accommodating and it all worked out,” Smith recalled. “Nothing of the ruins got ruined. All rock was in one place.” Across their set, they performed the hits, as well as cuts from their latest album Concrete And Gold, including the Taylor Hawkins-led “Sunday Rain,” an exclusive clip of which we are happy to be premiering below in celebration of the episode’s release.