Charli XCX Announces A Stacked New Mixtape Featuring Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, And Many More Guests

12.08.17 58 mins ago

Atlantic

Charli XCX has had a huge 2017, with her Number 1 Angel mixtape and the music video hit “Boys,” but she’s presumably still feeling a bit “frustrated and annoyed” about not being able to get her next studio album out this year. Never one to just sit idly by, though, she just announced that she has another mixtape on the way that will be out by the end of the year.

Pop 2 is slated for release on December 15th via Atlantic, and the collection is bursting with guest appearances, most notably from Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, MØ, and Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek. She also just shared the first single from the project: “Out Of My Head,” a booming and instrumentally subtle pop track that features Tove Lo and ALMA.

Around The Web

TAGScarly rae jepsenCharli XCXPop 2Tove Lo
Instagram

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP