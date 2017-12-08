Atlantic

Charli XCX has had a huge 2017, with her Number 1 Angel mixtape and the music video hit “Boys,” but she’s presumably still feeling a bit “frustrated and annoyed” about not being able to get her next studio album out this year. Never one to just sit idly by, though, she just announced that she has another mixtape on the way that will be out by the end of the year.

Pop 2 is slated for release on December 15th via Atlantic, and the collection is bursting with guest appearances, most notably from Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, MØ, and Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek. She also just shared the first single from the project: “Out Of My Head,” a booming and instrumentally subtle pop track that features Tove Lo and ALMA.