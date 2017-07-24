Instagram

Fans all over the world have continued to express their grief over the shocking death of Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington. Many have shared their bewilderment and dismay across many different social media platforms; Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, etc. Now, Bennington’s band has decided to give his many devotees a place where they can mourn together, setting up an official website where people of all walks of life can share tributes and memories of the departed singer.

Scrolling through the site reveals a staggering amount of deeply sympathetic personal anecdotes and touching sentiments that helps to drive home what an incredibly influential and loved figure that Bennington really was. There are videos, pictures, haikus; every imaginable form of is well represented. At the very top, in a fixed position, the band posted a note reminding those thinking about suicide to get help, and offering a few places where they can find it.

In case you or someone you know needs support, here are some resources:

Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK

Crisis Text Line, the free, nationwide, 24/7 text message service for people in crisis, is here to support. For support in the United States, text HELLO to 741741 or message at facebook.com/CrisisTextLine.

You can pore over the many, many tributes to Chester Bennington here.