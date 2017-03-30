Don’t Let Eric Clapton’s Slow Bluesy Sunset Obscure His Rock God Past

Getty Image

Over the last fifteen or so years, Eric Clapton has become a purveyor of a porch-sitting, iced-tea sipping kind of blues. Gone is the heavy blues rock of Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs, the island-inspired jams of 461 Ocean Blvd, and even the dated big synth of Journeyman and the polished schmaltz of Pilgrim. As a teenager with music tastes that were limited to that which my parents liked, I worshiped these albums and whatever version of Clapton existed therein. But with album titles like Old Sock and song titles like “So Tired” and “Rockin’ Chair,” Clapton’s more recent music mostly chugs along, determined but not particularly inspired.

It’s natural that Clapton’s guitar and voice lack the energy and crispness of youth. We all lose our fastball at some point, the question is can we find another way to stay in the game? And Clapton has, while others have resigned themselves to the nostalgia carousel, playing old hits exclusively until they fall off or get pushed. Essentially, Eric Clapton became what he always admired (and copiously borrowed from) most: An old blues man. And good for him.

No one can doubt that he earned the right to near-exclusively play blues standards and the like while heading off into the sunset (heaven knows he’s had enough practice throughout his career). But the move from growl to purr has consequences when it comes to the preservation of a legacy and the everlasting quest to hang onto cultural relevance despite the passage of time. Though, I wonder how much artists like Clapton really care about those things as they get older.