Back To The Future | In Theory

Watch Cut Copy Go On A ‘Back To The Future’-Style Journey In The Strangely Supernatural ‘Airborne’ Video

07.20.17 43 mins ago

Australia’s electronic group Cut Copy was a favorite of the 2000s and, like fellow peers in the indie dance scene LCD Soundsystem, they are coming back together to give us more new music. Today, Cut Copy has shared a strangely supernatural video, directed by Gerson Aguerri, for new single “Airborne.” Watch above.

The video features Cut Copy’s Dan Whitford embarking out into the night to relieve his hunger for a midnight snack, when whatever is in his fridge doesn’t look too appetizing — an all-too-familiar feeling. Instead of just getting a burger and being on his way, Whitford finds himself followed by some sort of magical character who is carrying an electric globe. The video certainly proves that “midnight’s crazy when you’re down.” Check out Whitford’s statement on the Back To The Future-esque journey below.

“The video for our song ‘Airborne’ is probably the most interesting and most challenging that I’ve ever been involved in. It was shot in Barcelona, all through the night for three days running and culminated with a final scene with me having not slept for 24 hours and playing a piano on the back of a moving truck. To say it was a once in a lifetime experience is no understatement! Despite the sleep deprivation, Gerson and his team at CANADA did a fantastic job bringing this surreal story to life.”

“Airborne” is out now via Astralwerks.

Around The Web

TAGSAirbornecut copy

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 2 hours ago
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 2 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 days ago 17 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 3 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 4 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP