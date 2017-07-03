A Major Piece Of Daft Punk History Is Going Up For Auction

#Daft Punk
Deputy Music Editor
07.03.17

Getty Image

Daft Punk are far and away the most impactful EDM duos to spring up in the last two decades. Sure, the Chemical Brothers have their acolytes, and have certainly made their mark on the genre, but you simply can’t argue with the commercial or cultural success enjoyed by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter. Many artists have tried to copy their singular aesthetic to little avail, but thanks to a new auction, you might be able to come closer than ever to nailing that signature Daft Punk sound.

According to the seller, Vintage Analogue Occasion, not only was this Roland TR-909 drum machine that’s up for sale owned and operated by Bangalter, it apparently still contains the presets to the song “Revolution 909,” released all the way back in 1997 on Daft Punk’s album Homework.

Of course, if electronic drums aren’t exactly your thing, there’s another auction about to go down that might just be up your alley. Bill Ward, the acclaimed Black Sabbath percussionist has decided to part ways with some of his old gear, including the six-piece Super Zyn cymbal set that he used on while on tour and on Sabbath’s album in that vital period between 1968 and 1971. “I’ve collected a lot of stuff over the years, and I’m just trying to thin some things out,” Ward said in a video announcing the sale. “Some of this stuff I haven’t played in quite some time. It’s just sitting there…If it’s going to drummers or collectors or whatever, then I’m only too happy.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daft Punk
TAGSDaft Punkdrum machine

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 4 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 5 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

06.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP