A Major Piece Of Daft Punk History Is Going Up For Auction

Getty Image

Daft Punk are far and away the most impactful EDM duos to spring up in the last two decades. Sure, the Chemical Brothers have their acolytes, and have certainly made their mark on the genre, but you simply can’t argue with the commercial or cultural success enjoyed by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter. Many artists have tried to copy their singular aesthetic to little avail, but thanks to a new auction, you might be able to come closer than ever to nailing that signature Daft Punk sound.

According to the seller, Vintage Analogue Occasion, not only was this Roland TR-909 drum machine that’s up for sale owned and operated by Bangalter, it apparently still contains the presets to the song “Revolution 909,” released all the way back in 1997 on Daft Punk’s album Homework.

Of course, if electronic drums aren’t exactly your thing, there’s another auction about to go down that might just be up your alley. Bill Ward, the acclaimed Black Sabbath percussionist has decided to part ways with some of his old gear, including the six-piece Super Zyn cymbal set that he used on while on tour and on Sabbath’s album in that vital period between 1968 and 1971. “I’ve collected a lot of stuff over the years, and I’m just trying to thin some things out,” Ward said in a video announcing the sale. “Some of this stuff I haven’t played in quite some time. It’s just sitting there…If it’s going to drummers or collectors or whatever, then I’m only too happy.”