Dave Grohl Offered A Tearful Tribute To Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell: ‘I Loved Him’

09.06.17

More than almost anyone in the world, Dave Grohl knows the feeling of how much it hurts to lose a friend and a bandmate far too soon. As the drummer in Nirvana, Grohl felt the loss of singer Kurt Cobain deeply and in a recent profile in Rolling Stone, he opened up about the death of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell and offered a bit of empathy to the members of his group trying to make sense of it all.

“I loved him,” Grohl reportedly said through tears. “He was a really sweet guy. Full of life. And he had so much to offer. That one hurt. Over the years you sort of count your blessings that you survived, and when you see another one go down…” He trailed off then resumed his train of thought. “I felt for his family,” he said. “And I felt for his band, you know? Because that’s a long road, man.”

“Every time it happens, the same feeling comes up. It’s shocking and confusing and I just don’t get it. You get into this with a love of music, and sharing it with people, and you hope everybody feels the same way. I know it’s more complicated than that … but, f*ck. It just sucks.”

Elsewhere in that same interview, Grohl revealed how the election of Donald Trump as President fueled Foo Fighters next album Concrete And Gold, even if it’s not readily apparent. “I’m not an outwardly political person,” Grohl admitted. “But it’s pretty easy to figure out where I fall on the map.” The opening track on the album, a song titled “T-Shirt” came together shortly after Grohl caught one of Trump’s press conferences on TV.

“I watched the infamous press conference in the East Room — the one that turned into a screaming match. The fucking WWE one. All that gross ambition for power and control freaked me out. I was like, ‘Oh, my God. This is what we’ve become.’ ”

You can read Grohl’s illuminating interview over at Rolling Stone.

