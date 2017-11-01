Dave Grohl Dons A Letterman Costume To Jam With Kristen Bell In A ‘Frozen’ Metallica Mashup On ‘Kimmel’

#Late Night Comedy Week #Dave Grohl #Jimmy Kimmel
10.31.17 1 hour ago

After the response to Shaq’s guest hosting appearance on Monday, Dave Grohl apparently had it pretty easy taking over for Jimmy Kimmel this week. He also had the Halloween spirit behind him, Kristen Bell as a guest, and Alice Cooper teaming with the Foo Fighters for a musical performance. On top of that, Grohl was emulating his pal David Letterman for his Halloween costume, something Shaq did not have on his side.

During Bell’s appearance, the pair decided to bust out some music from their respective realms. Bell, dressed like Earth 2’s Tom Selleck, grabs the mic from Grohl and serenades the crowd with a rendition of “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from Frozen. Grohl joins Cleto and the Cletones on drums and soon it morphs from the Disney version most of the kids are used to into a version you might hear from Radio Disney After Dark. And soon, it just flat out turns into Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” except with Snowman tossed in there.

How this hasn’t been a thing the real Metallica has done up to is point is a mystery. It seems like they’d be ready to jump right into the Kid Songz catalogue and really expand that audience to all ages.

