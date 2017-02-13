David Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’ Won Every Grammy It Was Nominated For

COLUMBIA

A little over a year ago, the death of David Bowie at the age of 69 came a shock to fans around the world. Only hours prior to the first reports of his passing, Bowie released the now-classic Blackstar, which, as it would turn out, was created as something of a parting gift to fans. It placed pretty high on our best albums of 2016 list, and when the nominations for the 2017 Grammys were released, no one was surprised to see David Bowie nominated in a few categories: Best Rock Song, Best Alternative Album, Best Rock Performance, Best Recording Package, and Best Engineered Album.

After winning four of the five awards for which he was nominated during the pre-Broadcast award ceremony, Bowie also won the award for Best Rock Song, beating out the likes of Radiohead and Metallica, and sweeping every category for which he was nominated for an award. These five awards mark Bowie’s first musical Grammy awards, having somehow previously received only one single award, the Grammy for Best Music video, which he was awarded in 1985 for his track “Jazzin’ for Blue Jean.” “This is his first music Grammy of any of his projects, so it’s kind of shocking,” Bowie’s engineer Kevin Killen told USA Today.

Bowie’s final recordings were recently released to celebrate what would have been the icon’s seventieth birthday. Stream the EP below via Spotify.