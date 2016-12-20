Escaping The World By Going Inside Day For Night Festival’s Wild, Wonderful Wormhole

12.20.16 2 days ago

Julian Bajsel / Courtesy of Day For Night

What’s the goal of a music festival in 2016? That’s the question I found myself mulling over as I traveled to Houston this weekend, one of the many trips I’ve taken this fall to experience music in other cities, to join fans gathering for events like Day For Night and watch what can feel like limitless sets from musicians who fall on a spectrum of like, to love, to must-see historical events.

Day For Night boasted several of the former and one of the latter — the idiosyncratic electronic music legend Aphex Twin would be performing his first stateside show in eight years, and this, combined with the added appeal of extensive digital art installments, and Houston’s own rising mumble-trap rapper Travis Scott, made the festival yet another trip that seemed too important to miss. So, despite the fact that I was moving into a new apartment the same day, I hopped on a red eye flight last Thursday night to attend the festival’s second-ever iteration. And I’ll tell you right now, Travis Scott alone would’ve made the whole thing worth it.

Greg Noire Sun/Courtesy Of Day For Night

TAGSAPHEX TWINDay for Night FestivalHOUSTONTravis Scott

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP