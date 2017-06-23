Deadmau5 Goes After The Chainsmokers: ‘I’m 100% Convinced You’re Sh*t’

Getty Image

The Chainsmokers generate as much heat as they do hit singles. Their most recent album is ranked among the worst of the year by critics — though it does have its boosters — and even their fellow musicians seem to take glee in trashing the band. That’s more than a wide-enough opening for dance music’s resident crank to fit through.

Deadmau5 delivered a rant worthy of the person whose entire career started thanks to a bit of finger-pointing. He took to Twitter to trash their Coldplay collab “Something Just Like This,” pointing out the cello-like inconsistencies in the lyrics.

achilles and his…. gold? U MAD COZ HEEL DOESNT RYHME WITH "OLD"? fucking morons. — dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) June 20, 2017

…you know, just like ColoneI sanders was best known for his ILLEGAL STREET RACING. — dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) June 20, 2017

At this point, Zedd jumped in to tell Deadmau5 to calm down.