Deadmau5 Goes After The Chainsmokers: ‘I’m 100% Convinced You’re Sh*t’

The Chainsmokers generate as much heat as they do hit singles. Their most recent album is ranked among the worst of the year by critics — though it does have its boosters — and even their fellow musicians seem to take glee in trashing the band. That’s more than a wide-enough opening for dance music’s resident crank to fit through.

Deadmau5 delivered a rant worthy of the person whose entire career started thanks to a bit of finger-pointing. He took to Twitter to trash their Coldplay collab “Something Just Like This,” pointing out the cello-like inconsistencies in the lyrics.

At this point, Zedd jumped in to tell Deadmau5 to calm down.

