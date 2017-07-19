Shervin Lainex

Indie’s noise rock group Deerhoof are at it again with more experimental material to follow up 2016’s The Magic. They have announced Mountain Moves, which will be out September 8 via Joyful Noise Recordings, and shared lead single “Your Dystopic Creation Doesn’t Fear You” featuring Queens based rapper Awkwafina. Listen to the track, which was premiered via Adult Swim Singles, below.

Here is the band’s statement regarding the unabashedly political and fierce new track:

“In the span of 10 short days last April, Prince passed away, and Bill Clinton shouted down a small group of black women who dared question the morality of ’90s legislation with which he ushered in the era of unprecedented mass incarceration that continues to this day. Something about the random concurrence of Prince’s glowing obituaries and Clinton’s elitist intimidation tactics seemed to point at an absurd contradiction at the heart of America’s treatment of its citizens of color. Fortunately a favorite writer, The Guardian‘s great Steven W. Thrasher, helped make sense of these events in his crucial commentaries: “Prince broke all the rules about what black American men should be” and “How dare Bill Clinton shout over Black Lives Matter protesters?” Now over a year has passed. Many Americans, suddenly in search of strategies for surviving state repression, are turning away from witless neoliberal politicians who exploit fear to amass more power for themselves, and towards those vulnerable communities who have responded to a history of violence not with submission, but with humor, creativity, anger, and love. The song we are debuting today grew out of these observations. Strictly speaking it is not the first Awkwafina-Deerhoof collaboration, as both Satomi and Greg have guested on “My Vag” onstage. But this call-and-response is our first co-composition. Enjoy!”

The forthcoming record, Mountain Moves, will feature more than just Awkwafina (Ocean’s Eight). The group also collaborated with Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner, Lætitia Sadier of Stereolab, Xenia Rubios, and more.