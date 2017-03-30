As pervasive as Diet Cig’s excellent and ragged pop-punk realness has been in my life, it’s weird to think that the group haven’t actually released a debut album yet. The EPs and 7″ singles were just that good that it’s easy to forget they’ve never dropped a full collection of songs. But that’s all about to change on April 7 with the release Swear I’m Good At This.

Guitar/vocalist Alex Luciano and drummer Noah Bowman keep up the hot streak they’ve been on since the release of their Over Easy EP at the beginning of 2015. Swear features more of their trademark sweet and vulnerable songs that could almost be nursery rhymes if Luciano wasn’t shredding all over them. And if you’re ready to dive in to some real feels over some crunchy guitars right this instant — and honestly that’s a fitting way to feel about songs this immediate — the album is streaming now via NPR’s First Listen.

Give it a spin up top and pre-order it here. Diet Cig are touring the country behind their first full-length. Check out the dates below:

04/05 — New Haven, CT @ BAR

04/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot &amp; Saddle

04/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (early show) — sold out

04/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (late show) — sold out

04/08 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/10 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le “Ritz” P.D.B.

04/11 — Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel

04/12 — Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

04/13 — Washington, DC @ R&R – DC GR!ASP (Girl’s Rock! DC After School Program)

04/14 — Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5 – Waiting for Silence (Benefit for Girl’s Rock! RVA)

04/15 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Fish Dad (Girl’s Rock! NC)

04/18 — Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

04/19 — Tampa, FL @ New World Brewery

04/20 — Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder (at FSU)

04/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Dadgoth (Girl’s Rock! Camp ATL)

04/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

04/26 — Eugene, OR @ Boreal

04/28 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

04/29 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/01 — Reno, NV @ Holland Project

05/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

05/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop -Death Metal Chickens (3 O’Clock Rock)

05/05 — Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

05/06 — San Diego, CA @ Che Café (at UC San Diego)

05/08 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium