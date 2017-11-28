Fender

If you caught Radiohead on their most recent tour in support of 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, you might have seen guitarist — and fresh solo artist — Ed O’Brien road-testing his new signature EOB Sustainer Stratocaster, a design inspired by the guitars O’Brien has amassed over the years that helped him craft entrancing orchestrations for songs like “Kid A”, “Idioteque”, “Pyramid Song”, and “All I Need.”

In terms of technical specifications, the EOB Sustainer Strat features a Fernandes Sustainer unit in the neck position, along with hardware including a Seymour Duncan JB Jr. humbucking bridge pickup and a Fender Texas Special single-coil middle pickup. The result is a gorgeous-sounding sustain, allowing chords to ring out into the ether. Check out a black-and-white promo video for the instrument below, featuring the construction of the signature model, and O’Brien jamming out in the studio.

“30 years ago I bought a black and white Fender Squier Stratocaster, my first proper electric guitar and I thought it was cool as f**k!” O’Brien said of the new collaboration. “30 years later and Fender and I just released my EOB Sustainer Stratocaster which I co-designed with them. Now that is cool as f**k!”

The EOB Sustainer Stratocaster is available now, retailing at $1,099.99. Pick it up at your local music store, or on Fender’s website. Check out more photos of the guitar below.

