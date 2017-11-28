After 30 Years Of Playing Fender Guitars, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Designed His Own

#Radiohead
11.28.17 38 mins ago

Fender

If you caught Radiohead on their most recent tour in support of 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, you might have seen guitarist — and fresh solo artist — Ed O’Brien road-testing his new signature EOB Sustainer Stratocaster, a design inspired by the guitars O’Brien has amassed over the years that helped him craft entrancing orchestrations for songs like “Kid A”, “Idioteque”, “Pyramid Song”, and “All I Need.”

In terms of technical specifications, the EOB Sustainer Strat features a Fernandes Sustainer unit in the neck position, along with hardware including a Seymour Duncan JB Jr. humbucking bridge pickup and a Fender Texas Special single-coil middle pickup. The result is a gorgeous-sounding sustain, allowing chords to ring out into the ether. Check out a black-and-white promo video for the instrument below, featuring the construction of the signature model, and O’Brien jamming out in the studio.

“30 years ago I bought a black and white Fender Squier Stratocaster, my first proper electric guitar and I thought it was cool as f**k!” O’Brien said of the new collaboration. “30 years later and Fender and I just released my EOB Sustainer Stratocaster which I co-designed with them. Now that is cool as f**k!”

The EOB Sustainer Stratocaster is available now, retailing at $1,099.99. Pick it up at your local music store, or on Fender’s website. Check out more photos of the guitar below.

Fender

Fender

Fender

Fender

Fender

Around The Web

TOPICS#Radiohead
TAGSEd OBrienfenderRADIOHEAD

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP